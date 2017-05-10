× Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a man’s shooting death in Anderson.

Police say 25-year-old Montez McCloud was found dead in a yard in the 1700 block of Jefferson Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers have taken 30-year-old James Stewart into custody for the crime. It’s unclear at this time what charges he is facing.

Police tell CBS4 the shooting was the result of an argument between the men.

Detectives believe the suspect and victim were familiar with each other.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.