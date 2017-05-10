Strong thunderstorms possible tonight and an improving weekend forecast in store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll have a lot of dry hours to enjoy today! Other than an ISOLATED shower chance prior to 5 p.m. the day will be dry, mild and very pleasant. We'll hit 76 degrees today in Indy and we'll have 80s south of I-70 with a cloud/sun mix.

Tonight our weather does get more active. Around midnight we'll get some stronger T-storms into western Indiana. They will arrive in Indy between 1-3 a.m. The majority should stay below severe limits with 40 mph wind gusts and small hail possible.

The SLIGHT risk ends in Illinois because this line should weaken a bit as it enters Indiana around midnight tonight.

We will keep a few showers around throughout the day on Thursday, with a better chance south of I-70 Thursday afternoon. Rain totals will vary a lot. 1-2" of rain will be possible underneath some of the stronger thunderstorms, however not everyone will see rain totals like that, because the heavy thunderstorms will be spotty.

The weekend forecast has improved! We'll see sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather will cooperate for the Grand Prix AND Mother's Day. Enjoy!

We stick with above average temperatures into early next week.