Some Marsh employees may find new home with Kroger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- Some Marsh employees facing job loss may find a new home with Kroger.

On Wednesday the grocery chain kicked off a two day a job fair on the north side.

According to a spokesperson the company is looking to fill more than three hundred openings across the Indianapolis area.

“We have many opportunities in central Indiana and especially on the north side of Indianapolis,” Kroger district manager Lanny Goad said.

Goad acknowledged the timing of the fair is particularly fortuitous for Kroger as it comes on the heels of Marsh announcing more than twenty five hundred of its employees could be left jobless if the company is forced to close all of its remaining stores within sixty days. In a press release announcing the job fair, Kroger hinted at its desire for “experienced” applicants.

“The timing of this is obviously is awesome for us. We can help many of the displaced associates looking for alternatives,” Goad said.

As Kroger looks to use Marsh to fill its vacancies, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett expressed concern over the impact closed Marsh stores would have on certain neighborhoods. During a Q&A for a separate event, Hogsett said if all Marsh stores close, they would create food deserts, particularly in already struggling neighborhoods.

“Certainly the closure of the number of stores that they are contemplating will have a profound adverse impact on the availability of food,” Hogsett said.

Hogsett says his administration has also been in contact with Marsh officials as they mull ideas on how to keep the majority of locations open.

“We’ll do everything we can to keep those stores open, and if they close we will do everything we can to provide quality food access and options to the people of our city,” he said.

The Kroger job fair will continue through Thursday from 10am to 7pm at the Drury Plaza Hotel Indianapolis Carmel. For more information on open positions you can visit: https://jobs.kroger.com/