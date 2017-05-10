× Police take 2 people into custody after early morning carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police caught two suspects in connection with an early morning carjacking.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the carjacking happened at East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue around 3:45 a.m.

Someone flagged down an officer to report the carjacking.

Police spotted the vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Hillside Avenue. Police quickly apprehended both suspects and said one of them was a juvenile.