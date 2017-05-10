× Police: 2-year-old girl tested positive for methamphetamine; 3 people arrested

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A 2-year-old girl tested positive for methamphetamine after Indiana State Police raided a home in New Castle earlier this month.

Police arrested the girl’s mother, grandmother and a man who was staying at the home on South 17th Street. Investigators recovered meth, syringes and paraphernalia during the May 3 raid, according to court documents.

When police raided the home, 50-year-old Ty Lee Dorris answered the door and said her daughter, 21-year-old Savannah Dorris, owned the residence. Ty Dorris said she’d been staying there to watch her two grandchildren while her daughter was at work.

She later admitted to investigators that she had used meth at the home. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, two counts of neglect of a dependent, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

Her daughter, Savannah Dorris, faces the same charges, according to court documents from the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dusty Kidd, 36, was also arrested. Charges against him include possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Police didn’t say how the 2-year-old girl may have ingested the methamphetamine. However, court documents revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the home along with syringes and bags containing a crystal substance.

Officials from Child Protective Services were called to the scene to take care of the girl and another 4-year-old child in the home.

Police also contacted Henry County Animal control to deal with “numerous dogs and a rabbit” that were also living there.