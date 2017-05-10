× Make-A-Wish grants Disney cruise to Indiana 10-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Spring Break trip of a lifetime just happened for one central Indiana family all thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We’re going to Florida!” said 10-year-old Michael Gray.

The Gray family flew from Indianapolis to Florida, where Michael’s wish was granted: setting sail with his family on a Disney Cruise.

“He’s never flown before, he’s never been on a ship, he’s never been outside of the U.S.,” said Michael’s mom, Jennifer Gray. “So being able to have those experiences with him is amazing.”

“Once he gets down to our gate area we’re going to surprise him with a special bag that we’ve made of stuff that he enjoys,” said Eric Webber with Southwest Airlines, who also partnered to make Michael’s trip extra special.

This is a trip the Gray family says they never thought they’d see. Michael was born with several heart defects and received a transplant two years ago.

“We know that he is on borrowed time and we want to make sure that we do everything that we can in the time with him and make a lot of memories,” Jennifer said.

Michael planned a busy week for his family, including swimming with dolphins. It’s time together that this family says they’ll hold onto.

“Anybody who has ever supported or contributed to Make-A-Wish is definitely fulfilling Michael’s wish,” said Jennifer.

CBS4 is your Make-A-Wish station.

Click here to learn more about the Make-A-Wish foundation.