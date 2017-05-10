IMPD searching for armed suspect after Wednesday morning robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a suspect after a Wednesday morning armed robbery.

Police set up a perimeter in the area of PLS Check Cashing, located at 3800 E. Washington St. IMPD said they were investigating a robbery and an armed suspect was on the loose.

A large police presence could be seen in the area. Police are urging people who live nearby to stay in their homes.

Police dropped the perimeter shortly before 6 a.m. and said efforts to find the individual were unsuccessful despite the use of a K-9.