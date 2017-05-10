Frank Mickens visits Durbin Elementary School in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– CBS4 This Morning’s Frank Mickens visited Durbin Elementary School Wednesday morning for CBS4 Reads.

It was a group of about 50 second graders. One young lady asked, “Who is your favorite coworker?”

Mickens told her there was no way to pick just one because everyone gets along so well.

Frank told her he would pick the newsroom dog if there was one, that way nobody feels bad.

He read “Mustache Baby Meets His Match” to them. It’s about a baby with a mustache who finds another baby with a mustache, and they duel it out until they become best friends.