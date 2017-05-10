× FBI seeks two teens wanted for northeast side bank robbery on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the FBI are asking for the public’s help with identifying two teen suspects that allegedly robbed a northeast side bank Wednesday.

At around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers with IMPD were dispatched to the Fifth Third Bank in the 5900 block of E. 71st St.

When officers arrived, they were reportedly told two black teens made a demand for money.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money on foot.

The first suspect is described as a black male teen, 5’6” to 5’7” tall, skinny and wore a gray sweatshirt with red accents.

The other suspect is described as a black male teen, 5’9” to 5’10” tall, skinny and wore a blue polo shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identities or circumstance of this incident is urged to contact the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 317.595.4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.