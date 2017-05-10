× Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s next gig: Racing into home improvement show with his wife

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is ready to race to his next challenge: a home improvement show.

Earnhardt, who announced his retirement from racing last month, said he and his wife, Amy, will team up with DIY Network for a show in which they’ll renovate a historic home in Key West, Fla. They hope to turn it into a “contemporary seaside retreat.”

Earnhardt formally announced his plans to retire from NASCAR during a news conference on April 25 and said the current season will be his last. The two-time Daytona 500 winner said he wanted to retire on his own terms. He missed much of last season after struggling with concussion-like symptoms.

The show will consist of four half-hour episodes intended to show off Earnhardt’s passion for home improvement and his wife’s penchant for interior design.

“Amy is a fantastic designer. She has creative ideas and a strong work ethic. We love DIY projects around the house, so I expect this to be challenging but fun,” Earnhardt said in a news release.

Exciting news! @AmyEarnhardt and I are working on a @DIYNetwork TV series where we'll renovate a historic home in Key West! Airing in 2018. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 9, 2017

Home renovation fans, start your engines! @DaleJr. and his wife Amy are coming to DIY Network. >> https://t.co/079FejTQMO pic.twitter.com/UNhMJD6pPK — DIY Network (@DIYNetwork) May 9, 2017

“We’ve seen how Dale Jr. races a car, so we’re confident that with Amy’s help he will easily navigate the typical trials and tribulations of a home renovation,” said John Feld with DIY Network. “Fasten your seat belts because this one is sure to be a thrilling, unpredictable ride.”

The network said the couple will have to contend with several challenges at the Key West property, including structural issues and antiquated wiring and plumbing.

The limited series is set to air on DIY Network in early 2018.