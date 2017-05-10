BREAKING: Man’s body pulled from Fall Creek in Madison County

Posted 2:19 am, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 03:13AM, May 10, 2017

PENDLETON, Ind. — The body of a young man was found late Tuesday in Fall Creek in Pendleton in Madison County.

A friend of the victim contacted authorities shortly before 11 p.m. indicating that someone was in the water, according to investigators. When authorities arrived they found the body of a young man believed to be in his early 20’s in Fall Creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim had been with a group of people prior to the incident, according to police. Investigators say it is unknown what circumstances are involved, including whether alcohol may have played a factor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s