BREAKING: Man’s body pulled from Fall Creek in Madison County

PENDLETON, Ind. — The body of a young man was found late Tuesday in Fall Creek in Pendleton in Madison County.

A friend of the victim contacted authorities shortly before 11 p.m. indicating that someone was in the water, according to investigators. When authorities arrived they found the body of a young man believed to be in his early 20’s in Fall Creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim had been with a group of people prior to the incident, according to police. Investigators say it is unknown what circumstances are involved, including whether alcohol may have played a factor.