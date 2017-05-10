After 2 years, still no leads in fatal Pendleton Pike motorcycle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- Two years and still no solid leads on who was driving the car that hit and killed 26-year-old Jonathan Macklin.

He was riding his motorcycle on Pendleton Pike on May 10, 2015 when a white SUV pulled out in front of him. The driver hit and killed Macklin and took off. Since then, the driver has not been caught.

The crash was caught on surveillance video. Police said they've received hundreds of tips, some even leading investigators out of state, but they have all been dead ends. The suspect's vehicle likely had a drivers side rear taillight that needed replaced after the crash.

"We’ve looked at a great many of the registered sport utility vehicles in that time frame, there were upwards of 7,000 of them registered just in the central Indiana area," said Lawrence Police Department Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

Woodruff said they're still waiting for the one tip that lead will them to the suspect, unless that person comes forward on their own.

Macklin's family said each year gets easier by knowing that Jonathan's legacy is helping others. A garden was built in his name at the boys and girls club in Atlanta. His twin sister, Jamika said they sold wrist bands to raise money to send 16 kids on a trip that they couldn't otherwise afford.

Jamika said she doesn't have much hope for her brother's case to be closed, but does have a message for the person responsible.

"I hope for you to have inner peace and have some closure for the situation for yourself to really take accountability for your actions," she said.

If you know anything about the crash, call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.