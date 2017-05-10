× A risk for severe storms overnight

A warm front is draped across central Indiana and this will be the focal point for rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours as a cold front approaches. We’ll have a risk for severe storms tonight between 10pm – 2am. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threat. Another inch of rain is likely overnight and a Flash Flood Watch in effect through 8pm Thursday.

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms tonight.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threat.

Storms will move into northwest Indiana by11pm.

Heavy rain is likely over western Indiana by Midnight.

Strong storms will reach Indianapolis by 1am.

Heavy rain will soak eastern Indiana by 2am.

Over an inch of rain is likely overnight.

We have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Thursday.