One person killed in crash on I-70 EB near Rural and Keystone; right 3 lanes closed

A risk for severe storms overnight

Posted 3:08 pm, May 10, 2017, by

A warm front is draped across central Indiana and this will be the focal point for rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours as a cold front approaches. We’ll have a risk for severe storms tonight between 10pm – 2am. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threat. Another inch of rain is likely overnight and a Flash Flood Watch in effect through 8pm Thursday.

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms tonight.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threat.

Storms will move into northwest Indiana by11pm.

Heavy rain is likely over western Indiana by Midnight.

Strong storms will reach Indianapolis by 1am.

Heavy rain will soak eastern Indiana by 2am.

Over an inch of rain is likely overnight.

We have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Thursday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s