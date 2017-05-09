× Teen runs 500 Festival Mini-Marathon in Crocs, finishes 16th

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thousands of runners headed downtown over the weekend and laced up their sneakers to run the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

But one particular runner’s routine was a little different. He didn’t bother lacing up his shoes at the starting line. That’s because his shoes didn’t have laces.

Utah native Benjamin Pachev, 18, ran the mini-marathon in Crocs. No, he didn’t forget his running shoes. He actually chose to run in Crocs, and the shoe choice definitely didn’t slow him down.

Pachev came in 16th place with an official time of 1:11:53.

500 Festival Communication Director Sabrina List says he’s also very smart. He already has a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from BYU.

His dad, Alexander Pachev, also ran the mini-marathon in Crocs with an incredible time of 1:16:07. He claims to be the fastest father of ten in the half marathon.