Teen in serious condition after being shot by another teen in southern Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind.– Police are investigating a shooting involving two juveniles in southern Indiana.

The shooting took place Tuesday afternoon in a barn near the 10800 block of Honey Run Road in Washington County, near Pekin, Indiana.

Investigators say the teens were in the bard when one picked up a gun and pulled the trigger, striking the victim.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem before being transferred to University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky by air ambulance.

Police say the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. The teen who fired the gun was taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County Juvenile Detention center on a charge of juvenile delinquency.

The investigation into the events leading to the shooting is ongoing.