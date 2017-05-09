Rush County family searches for missing dog after he protected children in crash

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – A family in Rush County is desperate to find their missing dog after he bolted during a crash.

Simba is a newly adopted brindle male Great Dane wearing a brown collar.

Simba and his family were involved in a serious car accident in Milroy just off State Road 3 and State Road 244 on Saturday. His owner, Austin Underhill, was ejected from the car and is hospitalized.

“I just hope he’s OK,” Underhill said in a Facebook comment. “He saved four kids lives that were in the back seat. His weight helped hold them in place. I’m glad I was the only one hurt, my baby saved us. I just need him home to know he’s OK.”

Simba was seen immediately following the car accident at a gas station near the area. He was limping and may be injured. He also has a skin condition, and he needs medication to treat it.

If you’ve seen Simba or have information on his whereabouts, please contact Underhill at 765-716-7815.