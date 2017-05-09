× President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

WASHINGTON– The White House announced Tuesday that FBI Director James Comey has been fired by President Donald Trump

The White House said in a statement that President Trump acted based on recommendations from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. A search for a new director will begin immediately.

“The President has accepted the recommendation of the attorney general and the deputy attorney general regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

WH statement on Comey firing: pic.twitter.com/W1MffToCvj — Pamela Engel (@PamEngel12) May 9, 2017

This story is developing. Check back for updates.