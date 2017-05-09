× Police: Man stole cash, cigarettes from Cloverdale gas station

CLOVERDALE, Ind. – Police in Putnam County arrested a man after an April armed robbery at a gas station.

On Thursday, April 6, 2017, dispatchers received a 911 call from the Casey’s at 355 N. Main St. in Cloverdale. A man carrying a handgun robbed the store around 12:20 a.m. while a black baseball cap and dark clothing. He used a bandana to conceal his face.

The robber demanded money and cigarettes; he ended up leaving the store with $300 in cash and about 14 cartons of cigarettes. Officers searched the area for the suspect but were unable to find him.

Just before 9 a.m. that same day, dispatchers received a domestic battery call from 250 S. Lafayette St., Apartment 1. Officers responded and noticed the suspect appeared to match the description of the man who robbed the gas station. They arrested 32-year-old David L. Burchett on a domestic battery count and continued to investigate the robbery.

Over the next few days, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the robbery and executed search warrants for Burchett’s apartment and vehicle. Police eventually obtained an arrest warrant for Burchett in connection with the robbery.

Police stopped him Monday afternoon on State Road 42 in Cloverdale and arrested him on charges of robbery, pointing a firearm and intimidation. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail.