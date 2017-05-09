× Police looking for second suspect in connection with April double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a second suspect in connection with a double homicide from April.

Detectives are trying to track down Mingo Thames, 48, who’s wanted on charges of murder and felon carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction. Police believe Thames was involved in an attempted robbery that resulted in the deaths of two people.

Police have already arrested Maurice Turentine, 32, in connection with the shooting deaths of Darrell Miller and James Clark on April 20. Turentine faces two counts of murder.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Villa Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, in response to reports of shots fired. Miller and Clark were pronounced dead at the scene. They’d been shot during some type of gathering, police said.

A young child was in the home at the time of the shooting but was unharmed.

Polcie are still looking for Thames in connection with the incident. IMPD said he’s considered armed and dangerous; anyone who sees him shouldn’t approach him. Instead, they should call 911, the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).