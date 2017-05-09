× Police: 23-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting man 5 times

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man has been arrested for attempted murder.

Metro police believe 23-year-old Malik Halfacre shot 23-year-old Ernest Tucker five times on the near northwest side Monday.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Medford Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

Detectives believe Halfacre shot Tucker after he arrived at an ex-girlfriend’s house to speak with her.

Tucker was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital by a friend where he was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say they quickly located Halfacre at his home and took him to IMPD headquarters for questioning. He was then arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder and transported to the Arrestee Processing Center to be processed.