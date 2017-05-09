× IMPD investigating after kindergarten student is reportedly dragged out of classroom by her ankles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) says a substitute teacher at Arlington Woods Elementary School is under investigation after an incident involving a kindergarten student.

The incident occurred on Monday, May 8, according to a police report. A parent of the child called police and told them around 7 p.m., she received a phone call saying that her daughter had been dragged out of the classroom by a teacher. IPS said in a statement that it was a substitute teacher.

The parent said the child was being chased by another student and she hid under a desk. The substitute teacher then allegedly pulled the child by her ankles from underneath the desk and continued out of the classroom.

The child complained of having back pain and some swelling on her back.

IPS issued the following statement:

“We are aware of an incident that happened on Monday, May 8, at Arlington Woods School 99 involving a substitute teacher and a kindergarten student. IPS school leadership immediately filed all of the necessary reports to CPS. This matter is now under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.”

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.