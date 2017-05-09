× Hoosiers can report storm and flooding damage online

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers who sustained uninsured damage during recent severe storms and flooding can report it online.

Individuals will be asked to provide their name, address, phone number and type of damage their property sustained. Losses can include structural damage to homes and loss of personal property on or after April 26.

The Department of Homeland Security and local emergency management agencies will use the information to determine if federal assistance can be pursued.

Officials want to be clear that this report is not an application for a grant with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Individuals without internet access are encouraged to contact a friend, family member or neighbor for assistance. If none of those options are available, individuals may also contact their county emergency management agency to report damage.

If you have any questions, contact your emergency management agency.