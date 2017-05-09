Showers and thunderstorms return to central Indiana Tuesday

Hit or miss T-storms today, with additional rain chances later in the week

Posted 6:11 am, May 9, 2017, by

Today will not be a wash out. Thunderstorms will be spotty through the afternoon and we’ll see several dry hours today. However, if you happen to get under one of these storms, you can expect periods of heavy rain and up to an inch of rain pretty quickly. Some won’t pick up any rain today, so expect it to be hit or miss today! Temperatures will  be a little warmer, but it will also be breezy.

We have additional rain chances LATE Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, Thursday will be the wettest day.

You can expect some heavier downpours and more widespread rain throughout the day on Thursday.

The weekend forecast has IMPROVED! It is now looking dry heading into Mother’s Day with temperatures in the 70s!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s