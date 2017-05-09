× Hit or miss T-storms today, with additional rain chances later in the week

Today will not be a wash out. Thunderstorms will be spotty through the afternoon and we’ll see several dry hours today. However, if you happen to get under one of these storms, you can expect periods of heavy rain and up to an inch of rain pretty quickly. Some won’t pick up any rain today, so expect it to be hit or miss today! Temperatures will be a little warmer, but it will also be breezy.

We have additional rain chances LATE Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, Thursday will be the wettest day.

You can expect some heavier downpours and more widespread rain throughout the day on Thursday.

The weekend forecast has IMPROVED! It is now looking dry heading into Mother's Day with temperatures in the 70s!