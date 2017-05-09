Help authorities identify motorcyclists that may have caused crash that killed young mom

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Shelby County are asking the public to help them find the motorcyclists they believe caused a fatal crash on March 24.

The sheriff’s office has released photos of the bikes in question. Deputies believe two males were driving them with a female riding on the back.

The crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old mother, Heather Poe. It happened in the area of County Road 325 East and State Road 44 shortly before 7:20 p.m.

An investigation showed that Poe’s was traveling eastbound in a 2002 Ford Escape when she braked hard due to slowing traffic. The vehicle then skidded to the right edge of the roadway before suddenly veering back to the left and crossing the center line.

As the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane, it was struck on the passenger side by a white 2004 Chevy pickup truck. Poe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say the two motorcycles caused traffic to slow as they overtook westbound traffic, causing the accident. The drivers are now wanted for reckless driving causing a fatal accident.

If you have any information that will assist authorities, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or 800-222-8477(TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.