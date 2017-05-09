× Expect several days of rain this week

Central Indiana woke up to 1-2″ of rain Tuesday morning.This is just the beginning of an unsettled weather pattern as we’ll have a daily chance for rain this week. Although we’ll have frequent rain events most days will feature more dry hours, than wet hours.

Strong storms are likely Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and we’ll stay with showers through Friday morning.

As another warm front approaches this weekend we’ll be on the lookout for scattered storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

Flash flooding will continue along area waterways and a new round of flash flood watches and warnings may be likely across the area later this week.

Nine days into the month and we are about a half-inch away from our average May rainfall.

Our rainfall surplus for the season is approaching six inches.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through Saturday.

Strong storms are likely late Wednesday.

Strong storms are likely late Thursday.

The rain ends Friday morning and most of the day will be dry.

We’ll have a chance for more storms late Saturday.

Heavy rain is likely this week.

Expect a sunny, warm Mother’s Day.