Colts legend Robert Mathis to drive pace car for Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Former Indianapolis Colt Robert Mathis will drive the 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe Pace Car for this year’s INDYCAR Grand Prix.

The race is at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Mathis was named to the Pro Bowl six times, was named AFC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pro in 2013 after leading the league in sacks. Mathis also was on the team during Super Bowl XLI. He spent his whole 14-year career in the league as a Colt.

He retired at the end of the 2016 season.

“Just when you think it couldn’t get any better, the city known as the Racing Capital of the World grants me a bucket list opportunity!” Mathis said. “Colts, Pacers, Fever, 11, Indians and racing fans all over the world, I will be your official pacesetter this Saturday for the Grand Prix! #IAmIndyAndIndyisMe.”

Mathis will lead the field for the race to the green flag on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at IMS.

The Corvette pace car features:

460-horsepower (343 kW) LT1 direct-injected V-8 engine

Eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission

Z51 performance package

Polished aluminum 19-inch front/20-inch rear wheels

Competition sport bucket seats

Performance data recorded

Selective magnetic ride control

Arctic white body color with unique GM design graphics package

“Robert Mathis is one of the most popular Colts ever, and his enthusiasm has made him a great ambassador for this city and its vibrant sports culture,” said J. Douglas Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president. “He’s a perfect fit to lead The Greatest Drivers in Racing to the green flag at the INDYCAR Grand Prix. We’re also grateful for our longstanding relationship with Chevrolet and can’t wait to see the 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe at the front of the field this Saturday.”

Find more information on the Grand Prix here.