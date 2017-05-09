× 2,000 Homes initiative launches with demolition Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—The City of Indianapolis has set lofty goals for tackling blight. Mayor Joe Hogsett says he wants to address 2,000 blighted homes and properties over the next two years.

The mayor announced the initiative during his State of the City address back in April. Hogsett says it aims to uplift neighborhoods across Indianapolis one house at a time.

Tuesday morning, Hogsett will join the Department of Metropolitan Development, Renew Indianapolis and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) to demolish a home in the River’s Edge neighborhood.

The house has been sitting empty and abandoned for years on Rivershore Parkway. To make matters worse, a fire partially gutted the house, but it has never been repaired. It’s an eyesore in the otherwise pristine River’s Edge neighborhood.

In a release, the City says it will “employ a variety of strategies” to transform residential properties; including demolitions, rehabilitation and repairs, new construction and land transactions.

The Rivershore Parkway property will be demolished using the Hardest Hit Funds administered through IHCDA’s Blight Elimination Program. After it’s demolition, the lot will then be marketed and sold by Renew Indianapolis as a site for new home construction.

The 2,000 Homes in 2 Years initiative is a continuance of Hogsett’s campaign promise to address the City’s abandoned home problem. More than 300 homes and buildings have been demolished prior to the announcement of this formal initiative.