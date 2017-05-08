Warren Central students return to school after weekend shooting leaves classmate dead, 2 others injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Students are back at Warren Central High School just days after two classmates were injured in a shooting and another was killed.

The school was prepared Monday morning with grief counselors, mental health professionals and ministers on hand to help the students and staff cope with the tragedy.

Angel Mejia, 17, Dijon Anderson, 18, and Darius Moore, 19, were out shopping late Friday night near West 38th Street and Moller Road when shots were fired.

Mejia died at the scene. His family started a GoFundMe over the weekend to help with unexpected funeral expenses.

Anderson, a football standout at Warren Central, and Moore were sent to Eskenazi Health in critical condition. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Warren Township Schools issued a statement regarding the shooting:

“As a school community we are saddened to learn of the tragic incident involving our high school students. We extend our heartfelt prayers to the families impacted by this terrible act. As classes at the high school resume on Monday, we will have the appropriate services on hand to counsel our kids.”

Investigators say there was a fourth person who was unharmed during the shooting. They're hoping that witness and evidence at the scene can help solve the case.