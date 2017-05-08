Three suspects sought after string of car break-ins in Brownsburg

Posted 11:32 am, May 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:34AM, May 8, 2017

Photos from Crimestoppers show one of the suspects and the vehicle.

BROWNSBURG, Ind.– Brownsburg police are searching for three suspects after valuables were stolen from vehicles at a gymnastics center.

The incident occurred on March 16 at Fusion Gymnastics Center, located at 582 Pit Road. Police say the suspects would pull up next to other cars, smash a window and then someone would jump in to steal purses, cash, identification, banking documents and electronics.

The suspects were driving a white Chevrolet Impala with an In God We Trust license plate. A security camera captured a woman cashing stolen checks and using stolen identification.

Police say there have been similar reports from Brownsburg Community Schools and other west side businesses showing the same vehicle being used.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

