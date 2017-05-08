× Teen fleeing from police crashes vehicle into building

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager attempting to elude police crashed his vehicle into a southeast side building early Monday.

About 1:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers spotted a car being driven without its headlights on, and attempted to make a traffic stop. Instead, the driver fled from police, who pursued the vehicle eastbound on Southeastern Ave.

The driver was unable to negotiate a turn in the 3500 block of Prospect St., and drove into a lot before crashing into a building, according to police.

The unidentified 18-year-old driver was possibly impaired, has numerous felony warrants for narcotics, and was in possession of narcotics at the time of the crash, according to an IMPD investigator.

Medics removed the driver from the vehicle and treated him on the scene for scrapes and bruises. He was then arrested and transported for processing.