SILVER ALERT: Lafayette man missing, believed to be in danger

LAFAYETTE, Ind.–The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Lafayette, Indiana.

Gary Brooks is a 70 year old, white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 210 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Gary Brooks was last seen Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 7 p.m. in Lafayette, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and sandals. Gary Brooks may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a White 1998 Chevy van, with Indiana plate RQG229.

If you have any information on Gary Brooks, contact the Lafayette Police Department by calling 765-807-1200 or 911.

[source: Indiana State Police]