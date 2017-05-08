× School bus crashes into Indiana house, no injuries reported

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — No injuries are reported after a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus collided with a car and crashed into a house.

WANE-TV reports police were called to a home in the 2900 block of Broadway Avenue around 9 a.m. on a report of a crash.

Investigators at the scene told WANE-TV that the bus collided with a black sedan that drifted left of the center lane, and it crashed into a nearby home, becoming lodged in the structure.

No students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. FWCS district spokeswoman Krista Stockman says the bus driver wasn’t hurt. Police say the car’s driver also wasn’t injured in the crash.

They are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.The photo is provided by Cathie Rowand of the Jounral Gazette.