President Trump vows to tax Rexnord ‘big’ as company moves jobs from Indiana to Mexico

President Donald Trump once again thrust Indianapolis into the national spotlight with a tweet.

Trump sent a tweet Sunday singling out Rexnord for cutting jobs in Indy and moving operations to Mexico.

“Rexnord of Indiana made a deal during the Obama Administration to move to Mexico. Fired their employees. Tax product big that’s sold in U.S.,” Trump wrote in a tweet posted Sunday night.

The manufacturer is moving about 350 jobs from its facility on the west side to a new plant in Monterrey, Mexico. It’s a cost-cutting move for the company; workers at the Indianapolis plant make about $25 an hour while workers in Mexico will make about $3 an hour.

The situation is reminiscent of Carrier’s plans to shift all of its 1,400 jobs in Indianapolis to Mexico. However, the company agreed to keep the majority of those jobs in Indiana in exchange for a $7 million incentive package.

Trump, who made the Carrier situation a key issue in his campaign for president, worked with Vice President Mike Pence to broker a deal that kept jobs in Indiana.

The Carrier deal didn’t come without controversy, however, with union leaders and Trump sparring over the number of jobs that were actually saved.