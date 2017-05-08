× Police search for man who robbed nail salon in Marion at knifepoint

MARION, Ind. – Police in Marion are searching for a man who robbed a nail salon at knifepoint.

The armed robbery occurred at Alpha Nails located in the 200 block of South Baldwin Avenue. The suspect entered the salon, displayed a knife, and demanded money. He then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately five feet and five inches tall, wearing a dark colored hoodie, jeans and yellow gloves.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477).