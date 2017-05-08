Police: Pair overdoses on heroin before crashing car into Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police arrested an Edinburgh man and woman who they say crashed a car into a home after overdosing on heroin.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of 19th Street in response to the crash, which involved an Oldsmobile car.

They found the driver, Dillon M. Goff, 21, and passenger, Samantha D. Artis, 21, unconscious inside the vehicle. Their breathing was labored and their lips were blue, police said, and officers suspected both were suffering the effects of an opioid overdose.

Officers administered naloxone to both individuals, and the pair regained consciousness a short time later. They were then taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment before being transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Both faced preliminary charges of possession of drug injection device. Goff faced an additional count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.