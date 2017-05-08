× Police: 11-year-old Pennsylvania girl revived with Narcan after overdose

PITTSBURGH — Police say an 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home.

Officers were called to the home Wednesday for a suspected overdose. A paramedic who responded tells the Post-Gazette the girl was using heroin.

Police say she regained consciousness after receiving the Narcan, became combative, and had to be sedated, according to the Post-Gazette.

Investigators found multiple bags of heroin in the girl’s room, and at least one of the bags was open. The girl’s 20-year-old sister told police they had no idea the girl was using heroin until police discovered it in the home.

Medic Crew Chief Stacey Yaras was one of the paramedics who responded to the overdose. Yaras told the Post-Gazette that the 11-year-old victim was the youngest overdose victim she had encountered in her 24-year career.

Police say the child is in critical condition Thursday at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

They did not immediately provide other details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.