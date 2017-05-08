× New Castle homeowner holds intruder at gunpoint until officers arrive

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A man was arrested over the weekend after police say he tried to break into a New Castle home.

Police were called to the incident in the 7200 block of S. CR 200W around 7:44 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the homeowner holding Casey McDonald, 38, at gunpoint.

Officers say McDonald was seated in a chair on the front porch, while the homeowner’s wife was standing in the doorway talking to dispatch. McDonald was quickly taken into custody.

The family in the home told officers they had been awoken by McDonald banging against their back door with his shoulder, attempting to break in. That’s when the husband grabbed his shotgun and stopped the suspect.

Further investigation by officers revealed that McDonald had gained entry to the family’s garage before trying to break into the home.

McDonald was transported to the Henry County Jail where he was charged with residential entry, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, all felony charges.