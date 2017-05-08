Indianapolis man sentenced to more than 70 years in Bloomington murder, burglary

Posted 4:12 pm, May 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:13PM, May 8, 2017

Johnny Moore

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis man was sentenced Monday for his role in a 2016 Bloomington murder.

Johnny Moore was found guilty of murder and burglary in April. He received a sentence of 65 years for the murder and 12 years for the burglary. The sentences will be served consecutively, so Moore will serve 77 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

The incident occurred just after midnight on August 28, 2016 in the 2300 block of South Rogers Street.

Brittany Sater, 26, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at her neighbor’s house. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Investigators say Sater was shot during the course of a robbery.

From left to right: Dennis Webb, Johnny Moore, and Billie Jean Edison

In addition to Moore, Billie Jean Edison, 42, and Dennis Webb, 21, were also arrested. Bloomington police believe Webb was the one who pulled the trigger.

Edison and Webb each face burglary and murder charges. Webb’s trial is set for July and the court has not yet scheduled Edison’s trial date.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s