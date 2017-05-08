× I-70 lane closures planned for Emerson Avenue Bridge painting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Contractors plan to close the right lane of westbound Interstate 70 at Emerson Avenue (Exit 87) each night this week and through this weekend for a bridge painting project.

Weather permitting, the right lane of westbound I-70 will be closed near Emerson Avenue on Wednesday (May 10) and Thursday (May 11) nights between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. The interchange ramps at Exit 87 are expected to remain open. The northbound Emerson Avenue loop ramp to westbound I-70 will be temporarily shifted to maintain interstate access.

The lane closure will resume Friday (May 12) night at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed through the weekend until Monday (May 15) at 6 a.m.