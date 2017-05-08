× Grant County man arrested for allegedly molesting 12-year-old girl

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was charged with child molestation on Sunday.

Detectives began investigating after receiving information that a Miami County girl had possibly been molested.

That investigation revealed that 25-year-old Kevin Brown allegedly committed a sexual act on a then 12-year-old girl at a Miami County home between Aug. 1, 2015 and Jan. 31, 2016.

Police say Brown surrendered himself to deputies at the Miami County Jail on Sunday. He was then served an arrest warrant alleging a single charge of child molestation.