Ferrell throws out first pitch at Indians, returns to Indy following NBA rookie season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Yogi Ferrell is enjoying being back home in Indianapolis following a successful stint with the Dallas Mavericks to cap off his NBA rookie season.

The Indiana University and Park Tudor product threw out the first pitch at Victory Field Monday night, as the Indians hosted the Charlotte Knights.

There's only 1 rule when throwing a ceremonial first pitch: Don't bounce it.@YogiFerrell11 threw a strike at the @indyindians. @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/dSiwIYCrIj — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) May 8, 2017

“It’s great to be back,” Ferrell said. “I’ve felt a lot of love from friends and family and how proud of me they were this season, just sticking with it, staying with the grind and finding my niche in the NBA and finding a great team. Just spending time with friends and family, working out a bunch and getting ready for next season.”

Ferrell describes his rookie year as a professional as “a grind,” after spending time in the Developmental League and within the Brooklyn Nets system, before capitalizing on an opportunity to join the Mavericks.

“It definitely is more rewarding because now that I’m here, I want to stay here so I’m even going to put in the extra work to try and solidify myself in the NBA. I want to be known as a guy that was undrafted that had a successful career. That’s happened for a lot of guys in the league who’ve made a name for themselves, so I’m just trying to do the same thing.”

After wrapping up his IU career, Ferrell joined the Brooklyn Nets for the 2016 NBA Summer League. He later spent time on the Nets’ Development League team, the Long Island Nets before being called up in November for his NBA debut, only to later return to Long Island.

In late January, Ferrell signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks, quickly proving his worth in the Dallas system. He helped guide the Mavs to wins over the Spurs, Cavaliers, and Trail Blazers. Against Portland, he scored a career-high 32 points, making him just the third undrafted rookie in NBA league history to have a 30-point game within his first 15 games. In February, he signed a multi-year contract with the Mavericks.