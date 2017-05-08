Dry today but more rain rolls in tonight and we have several rain chances this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be pretty uneventful. After a frosty start, our temperatures will remain below average this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. We'll stay dry through the evening commute, however clouds will increase this afternoon.

After sunset a few showers will be possible. We'll keep those rain chances around through the day on Tuesday. Rain is likely for the AM drive on Tuesday and we'll hang onto a fair number of clouds.

We'll have several rain chances this week, however it will NOT be as heavy as last week, and we have NO flooding concerns this week. Additional rain chances will arrive Thursday.

Temperatures remain below average through the weekend with more rain chances on Sunday.