× Donald Trump Jr. to speak at Indiana GOP Spring Dinner

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Donald Trump Jr. is in the Circle City Monday night to speak at the annual state GOP Spring Dinner at the J.W. Marriott.

Hundreds of Hoosier republicans will be in attendance. Trump Jr. will likely reflect on the successes of President Trump’s first 100 days in office and discuss how important Indiana was in the 2016 election.

Indiana GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer said he expects Trump Jr. to deliver a message of progress and what the next 100 days hold.

Last year, then-presidential candidate Ted Cruz attended the event in the midst of the May primary race.

Trump Jr. is expected to speak around 7 p.m. We will live stream his speech here and on our Facebook page.