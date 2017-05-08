× Construction project on State Road 37 in Noblesville starts this week

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Contractors plan to begin work this week on the $1.5 million project to replace a drainage structure under State Road 37 between 146th Street and Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville.

State Road 37 will remain open during construction. Temporary shifting of traffic lanes and overnight lane closures will be used to complete the project. Two lanes will be maintained in each direction during peak traffic times, and single-lane closures in each direction will be scheduled between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Starting on or after Monday, May 8, one lane of State Road 37 will be closed each night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as the shoulders on northbound and southbound State Road 37 are resurfaced and strengthened in preparation for future traffic shifts.

The first phase of construction will shift traffic away from the median to provide room for construction. The second phase will shift traffic toward the median to allow construction to be completed along the outside shoulders.

Specific start dates for these traffic shifts will be announced in advance as shoulder paving progresses. All work on the project is expected to be complete this summer