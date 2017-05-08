Community holds vigil for Warren Central teen killed in weekend shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis community is mourning the loss of a 17-year old Warren Central student after a weekend shooting on the northwest side.

Days later, community leaders not only remembered Angel Mejia-Alfaro but came together to help prevent any more violence, in part, by bringing youth to the scene of the crime.

“He was so funny and full of life and full of love,” Kayla Smith said of her classmate and friend.

She held onto the memories of Mejia-Alfaro at the crime scene turned into a vigil at W. 38th St. and Moller Rd. Monday.

“I was hurt to the core honestly,” she said.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, police said while a group of teens were buying shoes someone opened fire in a parking killing Mejia-Alfaro and injuring two other Warren Central Students.

Community leaders and teens with Young Men, Inc. Youth Ministry turned the spot into not only a scene of remembrance, but a lesson.

“I just feel that seeing the reality of things, you know, what’s going on in our community and how they can help to be a part of the solution,” Pastor Malachi Walker said.

He, police and community members spoke to youth there about their value.

“That they have value, that they can become something. I think a lot of our teens today kind of feel hollow,” IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said.

Roach said the police department is trying to engage more communities, and that that is where change will happen.

“Think before you do honestly because life is short and it can be taken at any time,” Smith said.

If you have any information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.