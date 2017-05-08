× Bloomington man accused of stabbing man in chest charged with attempted murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police arrested a Bloomington man for attempted murder after they say he stabbed another man in the chest during an argument.

Robert K. Bryant, 48, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

Indiana State Police responded a report of a stabbing on Saturday in the 2400 block of South Broadview Drive. They found a 22-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound to the chest at another residence near Graham Drive.

He was transported to IU Healthy Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, and he is in stable condition.

The owner of the home where the victim was stabbed told police that a man named Bob committed the crime. Police located Bryant’s home about a block away from where the stabbing occurred, and he was taken into custody. Police found a knife with a large blade at his home.

Police say Bryant told them the victim is an acquaintance of his, and they got into a verbal argument that turned physical.

Bryant is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail without bond.