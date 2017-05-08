× 2 men wounded in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are searching for clues into what led to the shootings of two man Monday.

The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. near the intersection of W. 32nd St. and Rader St. The 29 year old victims were discovered in an alley–both suffering gunshot wounds to the leg. They were transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators are searching the surrounding area for clues into what led to the incident. There is no suspect information at this time.