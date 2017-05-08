’13 Reasons Why’ renewed for second season by Netflix

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

NEW YORK— Netflix has renewed the popular series “13 Reasons Why” for a second season.

The streaming service announced Sunday that it has picked up the series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl. Season two will debut on Netflix in 2018. It will pick up after Hannah Baker’s death and follow the other characters’ journeys toward healing and recovery.

While Netflix doesn’t release ratings information, “13 Reasons Why” has proven a conversation-starting drama.

Some have criticized the show for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series. School districts across the nation, including at least one school district in Indiana, sent letters of concern to parents about the show.

The series is produced by Selena Gomez, and it is based on Jay Asher’s bestselling young adult book, “13 Reasons Why.”

The second season will also be 13 episodes long.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.