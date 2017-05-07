× Three generations of Indianapolis family rock same red suit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Rocking a red suit has become a tradition for an Indianapolis family.

Three generations have donned the same suit for the past two decades. Most recently, Jonathan Jessie donned it at the Ben David High School prom this weekend.

Before him, his uncle wore the outfit to his own prom at Northwest High School in 2003.

The piece originated with the teen’s grandfather, who bought it in 1998.

“My dad loved this suit so and held on to it for 18 years,” said Lashawnn Jessie, the teen’s mother.

The family plans to continue the tradition by passing the suit on to future generations.

An Ohio teen recently went viral after sharing that she wore her mother’s dress to her prom.