Police: Motorcycle collides with vehicle head-on and leaves man dead in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – On Saturday, authorities in Tippecanoe County were dispatched near the 2800 block of N CR 725 E on reports of a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

At around 1:00 p.m., police arrived to the scene to find 58-year-old Clifford Anderson and 56-year-old Cindy Anderson, both of Brazil, Ind., with severe injuries.

Both were reportedly thrown from the motorcycle after it crossed the center line and hit a Subaru head-on.

Clifford Anderson was pronounced dead at the hospital. Cindy Anderson is reportedly in stable condition.

Both passengers of the Subaru suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is currently on-going however drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor of the crash.